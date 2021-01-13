Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Takes $2.08 Million Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. Lemonade comprises 0.8% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,072,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $1,250,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth $243,000. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Shares of LMND traded up $11.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,714. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.54.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jorge Espinel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $1,151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,450,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,689,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,062,315 shares of company stock valued at $97,580,523 in the last ninety days.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

