Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hannover Rück from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. CSFB upgraded Hannover Rück from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Societe Generale cut Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $83.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.43. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $104.16.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

