Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Up 187.5% in December

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HVRRY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

HVRRY opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.43. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $104.16.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

