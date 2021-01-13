Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (HE.TO) (TSE:HE) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (HE.TO) (TSE:HE) fell 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 209,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 113,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Get Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (HE.TO) alerts:

Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (HE.TO) (TSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 million during the quarter.

About Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (HE.TO) (TSE:HE)

Hanwei Energy Services Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and supplies high-pressure fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) pipes and fittings for the oil and gas, salt mining, water transmission, and industrial and infrastructure applications in China, Canada, Kazakhstan, and internationally.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (HE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (HE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.