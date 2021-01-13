Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 21834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$29.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.73. The stock has a market cap of C$537.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$315.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$312.17 million. Analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.39%.

In other Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) news, Director Lance Richard Blanco sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,225 shares in the company, valued at C$2,205,625. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $357,699.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

