Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of HRGLY opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.21. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

