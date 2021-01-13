Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Shore Capital

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

HL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,471 ($19.22) to GBX 1,493 ($19.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,578.67 ($20.63).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) alerts:

Shares of LON HL traded down GBX 27 ($0.35) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,628 ($21.27). 724,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,041. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,603.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,633.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of £7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 24.70.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) news, insider John Troiano purchased 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,363 ($17.81) per share, with a total value of £196,272 ($256,430.62).

About Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.