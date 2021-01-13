Harrington Investments INC Decreases Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $6,465,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 66.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,720,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,166 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.15.

PEAK traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. 2,144,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.65. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

