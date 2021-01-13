Harrington Investments INC Sells 158 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Harrington Investments INC cut its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,962,134 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $821,045,000 after acquiring an additional 106,389 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,198,462 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $440,460,000 after buying an additional 122,797 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,353,014 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $186,324,000 after buying an additional 167,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $136,664,000 after acquiring an additional 492,734 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 135.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 540,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $53,186.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,617.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,906,861. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $131.48. 1,029,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.22 and its 200-day moving average is $134.80. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

