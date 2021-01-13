Harrington Investments INC Sells 2,262 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,909 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $49,793,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after acquiring an additional 686,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,344. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $84.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.