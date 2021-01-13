Hashshare 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,195.00 (HSS)

Hashshare (CURRENCY:HSS) traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Hashshare has a market capitalization of $422,915.73 and approximately $2,195.00 worth of Hashshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hashshare has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hashshare

Hashshare (HSS) is a coin. Hashshare’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,534,625 coins. Hashshare’s official message board is blog.naver.com/hashshare. Hashshare’s official website is hashshare.org/en. Hashshare’s official Twitter account is @HashShare_CM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The HSS (Hashshare) is a project that combines the Bitcoin mining system with a Stakingnode. The HSS project was developed with the establishment of an efficient and stable Bitcoin mining system for anyone to participate in. The HSS team needed a cryptocurrency to promote global participation in diverse businesses funded by mining profits and began to develop a network which could provide highest transparency. In addition, the revenue generated by HSS project will be invested in projects separately prepared by the HSS team, which will expand the use of HSS token, and participants can expect increase in the value of HSS. The HSS team will strategically conduct mining in China and Kazakhstan to enhance profitability. “

Buying and Selling Hashshare

Hashshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

