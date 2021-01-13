HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDLV. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after buying an additional 346,216 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 78,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 55,616 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period.

Shares of IDLV stock opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

