HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in Chevron by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,795,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,889,000 after purchasing an additional 190,480 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 26.4% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average is $83.03. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $117.29. The firm has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

