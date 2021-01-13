HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,376 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $471.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $487.42 and a 200 day moving average of $473.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

