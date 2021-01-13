HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.26. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

