HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,521 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,161,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103,990 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $37.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

