HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $154.45 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $161.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

