HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 18,065 Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNCL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after buying an additional 397,611 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 378,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,738,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 42,254 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 140,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 38,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62.

