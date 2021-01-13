HBW Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 43.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $291.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

