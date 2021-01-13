HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,506 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 198.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,442,000 after purchasing an additional 114,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,089,000 after buying an additional 101,654 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $14,455,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at $8,610,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $10,752,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $196.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $200.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

