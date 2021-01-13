Head to Head Comparison: Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) & DSA Financial (OTCMKTS:DSFN)

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) and DSA Financial (OTCMKTS:DSFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Norwood Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Norwood Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Norwood Financial and DSA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A DSA Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. DSA Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Norwood Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Norwood Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Norwood Financial and DSA Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial $54.06 million 4.30 $14.22 million N/A N/A DSA Financial $5.00 million 3.63 $830,000.00 N/A N/A

Norwood Financial has higher revenue and earnings than DSA Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Norwood Financial and DSA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial 22.00% 9.41% 1.02% DSA Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Norwood Financial beats DSA Financial on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various loans, such as commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers investment securities services; trust and investment products; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, mobile deposit capture, mobile payment, automated clearing house activity, real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it is involved in the annuity and mutual fund sale, and discount brokerage activities, as well as insurance agency business. The company serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It operates 27 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania and the Southern Tier of New York, including 5 offices in Wayne County, 2 offices in Pike County, 4 offices in Monroe County, 2 offices in Lackawanna County, and 2 offices in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, as well as 28 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

About DSA Financial

DSA Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank that provides various financial services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as residential, residential construction, home equity, business loans. DSA Financial Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

