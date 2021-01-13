Head to Head Contrast: Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) & MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MINISO Group and Costco Wholesale, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINISO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Costco Wholesale 0 11 20 0 2.65

MINISO Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.20, suggesting a potential downside of 17.62%. Costco Wholesale has a consensus target price of $386.64, suggesting a potential upside of 5.37%. Given Costco Wholesale’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Costco Wholesale is more favorable than MINISO Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MINISO Group and Costco Wholesale’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINISO Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Costco Wholesale $166.76 billion 0.97 $4.00 billion $8.85 41.46

Costco Wholesale has higher revenue and earnings than MINISO Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Costco Wholesale shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Costco Wholesale shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MINISO Group and Costco Wholesale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINISO Group N/A N/A N/A Costco Wholesale 2.50% 24.50% 7.73%

Summary

Costco Wholesale beats MINISO Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 4,200 MINISO stores, as well as online sales channels. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, and deli products, as well as produce; and apparel and small appliances. It also operates pharmacies, optical dispensing centers, food courts, and hearing-aid centers, as well as 615 gas stations; and offers business delivery, travel, same-day grocery, and various other services online in various countries. As of October 07, 2020, the company operated 796 warehouses, including 552 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 102 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 27 in Japan, 16 in South Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, 3 in Spain, 1 in Iceland, 1 in France, and 1 in China. It also operates e-commerce websites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Costco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Costco Wholesale Corporation in August 1999. Costco Wholesale Corporation was founded in 1976 and is based in Issaquah, Washington.

