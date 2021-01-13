Head to Head Contrast: The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) versus Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The Trade Desk and Chindata Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Trade Desk 0 8 7 0 2.47 Chindata Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

The Trade Desk currently has a consensus price target of $593.11, suggesting a potential downside of 26.38%. Chindata Group has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7.62%. Given Chindata Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than The Trade Desk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of The Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of The Trade Desk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Trade Desk and Chindata Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Trade Desk $661.06 million 57.23 $108.32 million $2.27 354.89 Chindata Group $120.74 million 53.08 -$24.69 million N/A N/A

The Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Chindata Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Trade Desk and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Trade Desk 17.57% 18.10% 6.91% Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Trade Desk beats Chindata Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services, as well as platform features. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

