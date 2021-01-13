Head to Head Contrast: ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR) & Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) and ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and ULURU, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals 2 6 6 0 2.29 ULURU 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $64.91, indicating a potential upside of 9.74%. Given Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ionis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ULURU.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ionis Pharmaceuticals and ULURU’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals $1.12 billion 7.36 $303.26 million $2.08 28.44 ULURU $720,000.00 18.57 -$1.93 million N/A N/A

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than ULURU.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of ULURU shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ionis Pharmaceuticals and ULURU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals 7.82% 6.57% 3.39% ULURU N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ULURU has a beta of -2.89, suggesting that its stock price is 389% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals beats ULURU on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy. It is involved in developing neurology products that include Tominersen for Huntington's diseases; Tofersen for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); IONIS-MAPTRx for Alzheimer's diseases; IONIS-C9Rx for genetic from ALS; ION859 for Parkinson's disease; and IONIS-DNM2-2.5Rx for centronuclear myopathy. The company is also developing severe and rare disease products, such as AKCEA-TTR-LRx for transthyretin amyloidosis and IONIS-GHR-LRx for acromegaly; IONIS-PKK-LRx for hereditary angioedema; IONIS-TMPRSS6-LRx for beta-thalassemia and iron toxicity; IONIS-ENAC-2.5Rx for cystic fibrosis; and ION357 for retinitis pigmentosa. In addition, its cardio metabolic and renal drugs include AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx for cardiovascular diseases; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx for cardio metabolic disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx for type 2 diabetes; IONIS-AGT-LRX for the treatment of resistant hyper tension; IONIS-FXI-LRx for clotting disorders; IONIS-AZ4-2.5-LRx for cardiovascular diseases; and ION839 for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. Further, the company develops products for oncology that include IONIS-AR-2.5Rx and danvatirsen for cancers; IONIS-HBVRx and IONIS-HBV-LRx for hepatitis B virus infection; and IONIS-FB-LRx for compliment meditated disease. It has a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca; Biogen Inc.; and Roche. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

ULURU Company Profile

ULURU Inc., a specialty medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of wound care and muco-adhesive film products based on its patented Nanoflex and OraDisc technologies in the United States and internationally. The company provides Altrazeal, a transforming powder dressing that is used for the treatment of various wounds, such as partial thickness burns, donor sites, and surgical and traumatic wounds, as well as chronic wounds, including diabetic foot, venous leg, and pressure ulcers. Its products also include Aphthasol paste for the treatment of canker sores; OraDisc A for canker sores; and OraDisc B, which is used for the treatment and management of oral pain. ULURU Inc. and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

