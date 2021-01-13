Head to Head Review: Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) & iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK)

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) and iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of iFresh shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of iFresh shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and iFresh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32% iFresh -4.08% -126.03% -2.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grocery Outlet and iFresh’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.38 $15.42 million $0.79 47.43 iFresh $89.45 million 0.31 -$8.29 million N/A N/A

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than iFresh.

Risk & Volatility

Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iFresh has a beta of -3.12, meaning that its stock price is 412% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grocery Outlet and iFresh, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 2 10 0 2.83 iFresh 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus target price of $46.36, indicating a potential upside of 23.74%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than iFresh.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats iFresh on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of December 28, 2019, it had 347 stores, including 342 independent operated stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

iFresh Company Profile

iFresh Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company provides vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and spices, such as peanut oil, cooking wine, vinegar, dark soy sauce, black bean sauce, pepper oil, and chilly oil; tea, condiments, canned goods, flour products, marine food products, candies groceries, traditional Chinese medicine, health products, and dried food; rice and rice products; assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, frozen seafood products, and aquatic products; and cooking utensils. Its brand portfolio includes Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, and I FRESH. The company also distributes its products to wholesale stores, retail supermarkets, and restaurants. As of August 10, 2020, it operated nine retail supermarkets and two in-house wholesale businesses. The company offers its products through online sales channels and delivery network in suburban areas. iFresh Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

