Head-To-Head Survey: Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) versus Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) and Athene (NYSE:ATH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Federal Life Group alerts:

Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athene has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Federal Life Group and Athene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Athene 0 2 7 0 2.78

Athene has a consensus price target of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.59%. Given Athene’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Athene is more favorable than Federal Life Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Federal Life Group and Athene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Life Group $20.82 million 1.85 -$4.83 million N/A N/A Athene $16.26 billion 0.53 $2.17 billion $6.94 6.44

Athene has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Federal Life Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Athene shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Athene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Life Group and Athene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A Athene N/A 7.94% 0.69%

Summary

Athene beats Federal Life Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Life Group Company Profile

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products to the middle American market. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement, accident and health, and final expenses products; and fixed interest and fixed index annuity contracts. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products. It also offers funding agreements and group annuities. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.