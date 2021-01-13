Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 862,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 644,351 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 481,913 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 468,083 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 619,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after acquiring an additional 416,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,036,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

