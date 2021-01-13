Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 286,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.57. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $162.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.75 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

In other Heartland Express news, Director James G. Pratt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,530. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Heartland Express by 84.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 133.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 18,295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

