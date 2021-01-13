Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the December 15th total of 864,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTLD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.37. 5,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,670. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $162.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.75 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

In related news, Director James G. Pratt acquired 10,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $244,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.