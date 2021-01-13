Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

HL has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.00, a PEG ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 2.08. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 6,381.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 142,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 140,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $387,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,862,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,157 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

