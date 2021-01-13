HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in HEICO were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 61.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 794.9% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 26,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.94. 3,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.74. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $139.15.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 6.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEI. BidaskClub cut shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

