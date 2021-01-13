HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HDELY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $16.77.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

