Helex (HLX) Price Reaches $0.47

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Helex has a market cap of $32,818.82 and $4,017.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helex token can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001356 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Helex has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00402072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,512.21 or 0.04384908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Helex

Helex (HLX) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official website is helex.world. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Helex

Helex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

