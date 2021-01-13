Herbalist Token (HERB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Herbalist Token (CURRENCY:HERB) traded up 760.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Herbalist Token has a market capitalization of $57,528.02 and approximately $142.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Herbalist Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Herbalist Token has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Herbalist Token alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001059 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001487 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Herbalist Token

Herbalist Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 tokens. Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Herbalist Token’s official website is www.herbalisttoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. “

Herbalist Token Token Trading

Herbalist Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Herbalist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Herbalist Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Herbalist Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Herbalist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Herbalist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.