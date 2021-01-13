HEX One Day Volume Reaches $10.84 Million (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. HEX has a market cap of $1.79 billion and $10.84 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEX alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00051431 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001634 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000037 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1,021.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021217 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002664 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002680 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013327 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (HEX) is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.