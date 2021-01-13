Hexavest Inc. Buys 57 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,388,828,000 after purchasing an additional 806,284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,867,000 after purchasing an additional 154,131 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,504,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Moody’s by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,771,000 after purchasing an additional 82,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,497,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,152,000 after purchasing an additional 37,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO stock opened at $274.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

