Hexavest Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $3,676,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,889.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 45,521 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $377,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.27.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.21 and a 200 day moving average of $122.29. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.97 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

