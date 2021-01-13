Hexavest Inc. Invests $2.05 Million in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK stock opened at $156.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

