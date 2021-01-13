Hexavest Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 181,181 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 58.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,719 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,667 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

AUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CSFB set a $7.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

