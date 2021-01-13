Hexavest Inc. Purchases 36 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 128.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 36,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.44, for a total value of $17,073,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $496.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.16. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.54, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $516.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

