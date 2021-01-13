Hexavest Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 179.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

EWH stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

