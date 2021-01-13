Hexavest Inc. Sells 1,916 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $324.41 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $330.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.83.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

