HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) (FRA:HOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) (FRA:HOT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €105.00 ($123.53).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOT shares. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA HOT traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €84.40 ($99.29). The company had a trading volume of 141,696 shares. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a 52 week high of €175.00 ($205.88). The business’s 50-day moving average is €79.40 and its 200-day moving average is €75.05.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.