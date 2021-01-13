Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $989,000 Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,852,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of HDV opened at $89.74 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.