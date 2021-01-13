Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,006 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 16.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 31,663 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 32.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 119,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.40.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International stock opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $100.51. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

