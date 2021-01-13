Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 729 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $34.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

