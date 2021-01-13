Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $3,971,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $6,892,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18,787.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOC opened at $297.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.65. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.33.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

