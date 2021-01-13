Holo Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Holo has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Holo has a market cap of $133.03 million and approximately $34.93 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00042761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.00386619 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00041770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.81 or 0.04179631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00013195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,348,535,045 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

