Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) CEO Sells $467,331.81 in Stock

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. sold 14,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $467,331.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,456.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,307,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,770,000 after buying an additional 67,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 62,699 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 1,035.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 62,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Hooker Furniture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

