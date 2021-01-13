hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.49

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.45. hopTo shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $8.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. hopTo had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 88.73%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.

About hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

